Codie Taylor thanks Kieran Read for superb try-assist in World Cup quarter-final

Codie Taylor was credited with the five points but the All Blacks hooker made sure to thank the man who set him up to finish a stellar team try in last night's Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland.

Taylor dove in under the posts in the 48th minute to push the All Blacks' lead to 27-0 but he only got to do so after captain Kieran Read hit the Irish defensive line and popped the ball up for him to score.

Taylor admitted to 1 NEWS even he didn't see the play coming.

"I didn't even see where came from," Taylor told 1 NEWS.

"It was a hell of a line. I was just running the fat man's straight ready to clean up.

"Cheers Skip!"

Taylor said the All Blacks wanted to make sure they were winning the battle up front in the forwards.

"The first 40 minutes was tough," he said.

"Coming into the game, that's where that's going to be won or lost. The boys turned up with the right mental edge and you saw that on both attack and defence."

Now attention begins to turn to next week's battle with England, who Taylor sees as a "bloody great team".

"We should celebrate the victory but we've got a whole other battle with England.