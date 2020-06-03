Codie Taylor says racism a global issue, not just in US - 'It's pretty moving to see people want change'

Your playlist will load after this ad

Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement with the use of the "black square" on social media and comments during a press conference today.

Taylor and fellow All Black Josh Ioane both posted black squares on their social media accounts to take part in #BlackoutTuesday - a sign of their solidarity with those promoting issues around racism following the death of Goerge Floyd in the US.

When asked about the post, Taylor said he felt compelled to speak out.

“Personally, I think it’s everywhere,'' the 50-test front rower said.

"Racism isn’t just in America, it is all around the world."

Since Floyd's death - allegedly caused by a police officer pinning him down on the ground with a knee to his neck - protesting in the US for the end of racism has grown and numerous sportspeople and teams have joined in.

Taylor said he was in awe of the wave of support that has come from the tragedy.

“I think it’s awesome people, public figures, are really trying to step out and make it more of an awareness so that we can change. I am of Maori descent, but am also of Pakeha descent, so am in the middle in a sense.

“But I know a lot of people do struggle with it.’’

Taylor added their wasn't a specific example from his life that spurred on his support.

“Like I say, I am Maori and Pakeha. I know that a lot of people … not even just that, but Pacific Islanders. It is everywhere. And it is not just a certain race or culture.

“It is jsut something that needs to be addressed a bit more to make change.’’

When asked how he wants Kiwis to make a change, Taylor said it was simple.

“I think it is just change your thought process of judgement. That would be one way to sort of change the way we look at things, and people and race.