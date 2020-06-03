TODAY |

Codie Taylor says racism a global issue, not just in US - 'It's pretty moving to see people want change'

Source:  1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taylor said he wants to promote a message of equality and empathy. Source: 1 NEWS

Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement with the use of the "black square" on social media and comments during a press conference today.

Taylor and fellow All Black Josh Ioane both posted black squares on their social media accounts to take part in #BlackoutTuesday - a sign of their solidarity with those promoting issues around racism following the death of Goerge Floyd in the US.

When asked about the post, Taylor said he felt compelled to speak out.

“Personally, I think it’s everywhere,'' the 50-test front rower said.

"Racism isn’t just in America, it is all around the world."

Since Floyd's death - allegedly caused by a police officer pinning him down on the ground with a knee to his neck - protesting in the US for the end of racism has grown and numerous sportspeople and teams have joined in.

Taylor said he was in awe of the wave of support that has come from the tragedy.

“I think it’s awesome people, public figures, are really trying to step out and make it more of an awareness so that we can change. I am of Maori descent, but am also of Pakeha descent, so am in the middle in a sense.

“But I know a lot of people do struggle with it.’’

Taylor added their wasn't a specific example from his life that spurred on his support.

“Like I say, I am Maori and Pakeha. I know that a lot of people … not even just that, but Pacific Islanders. It is everywhere. And it is not just a certain race or culture.

“It is jsut something that needs to be addressed a bit more to make change.’’

When asked how he wants Kiwis to make a change, Taylor said it was simple.

“I think it is just change your thought process of judgement. That would be one way to sort of change the way we look at things, and people and race.

“It is just about unity. We are all human. At the end of the day that’s what it comes down to. We all just have to stand together and look at each other as equals.’’

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fijian golf great Vijay Singh withdraws from event after being labelled 'piece of trash' by fellow pro
2
'We have to speak up' – Israel Adesanya on his passionate speech at Auckland Black Lives Matter march
3
Golf-crazy Kiwis converge on Queenstown for rare chance to play free rounds on stunning course
4
Olympic skateboard hopeful, 11, fractures skull in terrifying halfpipe accident
5
'I used to make him cry' - Beauden Barrett stokes sibling rivalry ahead of facing brother Jordie
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:20

'I used to make him cry' - Beauden Barrett stokes sibling rivalry ahead of facing brother Jordie

Northern hemisphere could stop global rugby calendar, warns Kieran Read
00:55

'Don't try and be anyone else' - Kieran Read's advice for new ABs skipper Sam Cane
01:01

Kieran Read casts doubt on Mitre 10 Cup return: 'See what happens'