Codie Taylor embarks on gruelling 12-hour charity ride in managed isolation room

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor has had a lot of time on his hands while in managed isolation, so much so he's sparked a plan to give back.

Since 8am today Taylor has been cycling while in his hotel and will do so for 12 hours to raise money for KidsCan.

He spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast as he started his gruelling challenge and says the "12 hours on the 12th" effort came to him as he reflected on his childhood.

He says his mate from a local gym convinced him to give it a crack.

"He said you should do something that's going to test you mentally and raise awareness for something, thought it would be great to raise money for Kids Can, great charity."

Taylor also opened up on his experiences while in quarantine following the All Blacks time in Australia and says he's been managing the two weeks well.

"We're pretty lucky, we've had a luxury style isolation at the hotel we are at in Auckland. We've been able to conect, with social distancing out on the terrace so hasn't been too bad."