TODAY |

Codie Taylor embarks on gruelling 12-hour charity ride in managed isolation room

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor has had a lot of time on his hands while in managed isolation, so much so he's sparked a plan to give back.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taylor spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast as he kicked off the challenge on a stationary bike. Source: Breakfast

Since 8am today Taylor has been cycling while in his hotel and will do so for 12 hours to raise money for KidsCan.

He spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast as he started his gruelling challenge and says the "12 hours on the 12th" effort came to him as he reflected on his childhood.

He says his mate from a local gym convinced him to give it a crack.

"He said you should do something that's going to test you mentally and raise awareness for something, thought it would be great to raise money for Kids Can, great charity."

Taylor also opened up on his experiences while in quarantine following the All Blacks time in Australia and says he's been managing the two weeks well.

"We're pretty lucky, we've had a luxury style isolation at the hotel we are at in Auckland. We've been able to conect, with social distancing out on the terrace so hasn't been too bad."

He has set up a Givealittle page to raise money for the cause, you can also watch Codie attempt his effort live on YouTube across the 12 hours here.

Rugby
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Breakers star feels 'lucky' taking family to Australia after talk with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
4
Watch: Israel Adesanya moved to tears as he receives Jiu-Jitsu belt
5
Certain six saved by player's spectacular flying fielding effort in Big Bash
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Black Codie Taylor taking on gruelling challenge in managed isolation for charity

Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
02:06

Kiwi cyclist preparing for World Championship race in her living room

Ian Foster reflects on highs, lows and work-ons for All Blacks' 'satisfying' season