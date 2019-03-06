Coaches heap praise on 'uncompromising' All Blacks captain Kieran Read after news he's leaving NZ rugby

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson have heaped praised on Kieran Read, who today announced his move to join Japanese club Toyota after this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 33-year-old has played 118 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut against Scotland at Edinburgh back in November 2008.

Hansen praised Read for his leadership within the New Zealand national side over the last several years.

"He's uncompromising, his defence is as good as his attack," said Hansen.

"World player of year [2013], he's consistent and to be able to do that you have to be able to take your mindset to the deepest and darkest place to be able to do it week in and week out.

"He's a competitive man which is nice."

Robertson said Read has made a huge impact for the Canterbury Super Rugby franchise over the years.

"He is the end of year specialist for us for the last couple of years," said Robertson.

"He is great for us, I think the leadership and the knowledge that he brings in is second to none.

"Steve mentioned around his ability to run a lineout, but I think his ability to run a game and his rugby IQ and to make the right decisions at the right time."

Read has played over 130 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders.

"He's been under so many pressure situations himself and the ability to articulate and make the right call is pretty special for us as a group," Robertson said.

"Look I've been fortunate to be involved with his career, seen him grow, he’s not just a great rugby player but a great man for our group.

"And a great Crusader, very proud of him."