 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'The club's ambitions match my own' - Coach Chris Boyd leaving Hurricanes at end of 2018 season to join UK club Northampton

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd is the latest big name to opt to leave Kiwi shores after confirming this morning he will become the new Director of Rugby at English club Northampton Saints after this year's Super Rugby Season.

Chris Boyd tried so hard to use a catch phrase to evade the question, but it went south so, so quickly.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Saints announced on their website Boyd had signed a three-year-deal with the club as the permanent replacement for Jim Mallinder, who was fired last month.

"I am humbled and excited to be joining Saints," Boyd said. "Northampton Saints is a club I have admired all of my coaching career," Boyd said.

"I visited Franklin's Gardens [Northampton's home stadium] for a week in 2004 when Wayne Smith was head coach, and remember the passion of the Saints supporters and the strong culture at the club.

"Franklin's Gardens is an excellent stadium with first-class facilities, and when John White and Mark Darbon outlined the vision for Saints, it was a project I very much wanted to be part of.

Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The club's ambitions match my own – I am confident I can help the Saints become one of the biggest and best teams in Europe.

"I have always aspired to coach in the Aviva Premiership and I am relishing the opportunity to work with this talented squad of players."

The Saints said they were impressed with Boyd's record, including steering the Hurricanes to a maiden Super Rugby title in 2016 despite losing key players in Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu and Jeremy Thrush to overseas deals prior to the start of the season.

He also boasts a 43-11 record since joining the Wellington-based club three seasons ago, as well as two trips to the final.

"We are absolutely delighted Chris has accepted our offer to join the club," said Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

"Chris' CV speaks for itself; his achievements in Super Rugby are notable and his experience with the New Zealand age group sides is impressive. His track record of building a championship-winning side with a mix of experienced and young players was exactly what we were looking for.

"His teams play attacking rugby and Chris is well known as a deep thinker with an immense rugby brain who communicates well with his players. We look forward to him taking charge later this year."

It will be Boyd's first first time head-coaching outside of New Zealand, having led sides such as the Wellington NPC team, New Zealand Under-20s and Hurricanes.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:20
2
OKC star Anthony wore Adams' furry hat, telling the big Kiwi to change up his fashion sense.

Video: 'Take my hat off bruv' - Steven Adams has funny dig at Thunder teammate Carmelo Anthony


3
Gerard Beale, Vodafone Warriors rugby league media day, portrait session, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 10 January 2018. Copyright Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'It's going to be a challenge' - New recruit Gerard Beale on Warriors' potential for 2018

00:33
4
Chris Boyd tried so hard to use a catch phrase to evade the question, but it went south so, so quickly.

'The club's ambitions match my own' - Coach Chris Boyd leaving Hurricanes at end of 2018 season to join UK club Northampton

5
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: Ronda Rousey prepares to face Amanda Nunes in their UFC bantmaweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

'This is my life now' - Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey shifts to WWE wrestling


02:05

Cromwell NZ's hottest place today at 36.6 degrees as records tumble in Central Otago

The heatwave in the south has seen more people arriving at hospital with dehydration and sun exposure.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.

00:29
Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.

Bruno Mars wins Album of the Year denying Lorde at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars was a big winner at this years awards.


00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 