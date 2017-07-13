'The club's ambitions match my own' - Coach Chris Boyd leaving Hurricanes at end of 2018 season to join UK club Northampton

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd is the latest big name to opt to leave Kiwi shores after confirming this morning he will become the new Director of Rugby at English club Northampton Saints after this year's Super Rugby Season.

The Saints announced on their website Boyd had signed a three-year-deal with the club as the permanent replacement for Jim Mallinder, who was fired last month.

"I am humbled and excited to be joining Saints," Boyd said. "Northampton Saints is a club I have admired all of my coaching career," Boyd said.

"I visited Franklin's Gardens [Northampton's home stadium] for a week in 2004 when Wayne Smith was head coach, and remember the passion of the Saints supporters and the strong culture at the club.

"Franklin's Gardens is an excellent stadium with first-class facilities, and when John White and Mark Darbon outlined the vision for Saints, it was a project I very much wanted to be part of.

"The club's ambitions match my own – I am confident I can help the Saints become one of the biggest and best teams in Europe.

"I have always aspired to coach in the Aviva Premiership and I am relishing the opportunity to work with this talented squad of players."

The Saints said they were impressed with Boyd's record, including steering the Hurricanes to a maiden Super Rugby title in 2016 despite losing key players in Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu and Jeremy Thrush to overseas deals prior to the start of the season.

He also boasts a 43-11 record since joining the Wellington-based club three seasons ago, as well as two trips to the final.

"We are absolutely delighted Chris has accepted our offer to join the club," said Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

"Chris' CV speaks for itself; his achievements in Super Rugby are notable and his experience with the New Zealand age group sides is impressive. His track record of building a championship-winning side with a mix of experienced and young players was exactly what we were looking for.



"His teams play attacking rugby and Chris is well known as a deep thinker with an immense rugby brain who communicates well with his players. We look forward to him taking charge later this year."