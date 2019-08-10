Clinical Black Ferns overpower Australia with eight try trans-Tasman thrashing

The Black Ferns have opened tonight's Perth double header in style, coming away with a convincing 47-10 victory over the Wallaroos at Optus Stadium.

Coming into the match with 17 straight wins over their trans-Tasman foes, the Black Ferns wasted no time in looking to maintain their unbeaten record, with Charmaine McMenamin grabbing the first try after nine minutes.

Winger Renee Wickliffe was the next to cross over, before McMenamin's second of the first half and a Ruahei Demant five-pointer saw the Kiwi women take a 22-0 lead into the break.

Australia came out swinging after the interval, with Laurie Cramer scoring the Wallaroos' first points. Star fullback Selica Winiata would snuff out any hopes of an Australian comeback though with New Zealand's fifth try before a runaway intercept from captain Les Elder effectively sealed the win.

Another consolation effort from Cramer was quickly cancelled out by tries to Ayesha Leti-I'iga and Joanah Ngan-Woo.