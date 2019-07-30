TODAY |

Clause in Jordie Barrett's contract that will allow him to switch Super Rugby clubs not unique, NZR says

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues
All Blacks
Chiefs
Crusaders
Highlanders
Hurricanes

The clause in the three-year New Zealand Rugby deal that will allow Jordie Barrett to move Super Rugby franchises at the end of the 2020 season is not normal, but not unique either, NZR says.

New Zealand Rugby’s head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum fronted media today to answer questions about the youngest Barrett’s contract, which he described as “not without precedent”.

“It’s not the norm but it’s certainly far from unique,” Lendrum said of the contract that secures Barrett’s New Zealand future until 2022.

“We’ve had plenty of examples of players in the past who have been certain about committing their long-term future to New Zealand Rugby but not as certain about where they were going to play their rugby for the whole period of that contract.”

NZR were happy to have Barrett locked in for three years regardless of his Super Rugby side, Lendrum said.

“The alternatives for us was to have Jordie Barrett on a one-year contract at a Super Rugby club for 2020 or committed long-term to New Zealand Rugby for three years, (it’s) kind of an easy question to answer once you frame it like that.”

Lendrum denied that such arrangements could lead to discontent at the five Super Rugby franchises.

“We’ve got a really strong relationship with all five Super Rugby clubs, very close working relationship and we care about all their wellbeing and success.”

On most other occasions where players had that clause in their contract, it was not made public, according to Lendrum.

“It’s a private term of employment for those players and it depends on circumstances whether they want that news in the public domain or not,” he said.

“In this case it’s no secret inside the rugby community that he will weigh up his club future as he progresses.”

The New Zealand Rugby release announcing Barrett’s contract stated that the youngest sibling had a desire to play with brothers, Beauden (heading for the Blues) or Scott (Crusaders), at some point but Lendrum wouldn’t elaborate.

The Hurricanes remained a chance to re-sign Barrett beyond next season if they proved their environment was the right one to develop him, Lendrum said.

“He is very focussed on his development and growth, by his own admission he won’t feel like he’s the finished article and he needs to figure out what the best environment for him to do that,” Lendrum said.

“The Hurricanes will be backing themselves strong to create their environment around him next year that means he doesn’t want to leave.”

“I have every confidence that they’ll be able to do that.”

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett in action during the 2019 Investec Super Rugby game between Hurricanes vs Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Friday 29th March 2019. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019
Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Blues
All Blacks
Chiefs
Crusaders
Highlanders
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
3
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
What's the deal? Hurricanes, NZR statements differ on Jordie Barrett's new contract and ability to swap teams
4
Ardie Savea, Karl Tu'inukuafe and more demonstrated parts of the local road code with some quirky Japanese d
Barging cars, kicking helmets and imitating robots: All Blacks star in brilliant but bizarre Japanese road safety video
5
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Refs dropped after Warriors loss as NRL head of football admits to multiple errors
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:43
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says the lock dislocated his shoulder but can still come right in time.

Steve Hansen says Brodie Retallick 'a good possibility' to make Rugby World Cup despite shoulder injury
00:41
Coles said the All Blacks will be gutted if they lose Retallick.

Dane Coles feeling for mate Brodie Retallick after serious injury - 'Hopefully it's best case scenario'
01:27
Coach Rassie Erasmus said while the 16-16 result won't mean much in Japan, it still gives his team momentum heading towards it.

Boks taking 'belief' from draw for World Cup campaign, pool match with All Blacks
1 NEWS

Japan winger dives to secure cheeky chipped kick and score against stunned Fiji