Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

The Hurricanes have handed the Crusaders their first loss of the Super Rugby season with a 29-19 win at Westpac Stadium in Wellington tonight.

FULLTIME - HURRICANES 29 CRUSADERS 19

Beauden Barrett can't hold on to the ball and he knocks it on. The referee blows the whistle for fulltime. An epic match with both side's looking to score even after the fulltime buzzer.

86 mins - HURRICANES 29 CRUSADERS 19

PENALTY! The Crusaders win a penalty off a defensive scrum, wheeling the scrum and pushing the Hurricanes backwards.

83 mins - HURRICANES 29 CRUSADERS 19

SCRUM! A the Hurricanes don't want the game to end as they opt for a scrum off a penalty.

80 mins - HURRICANES 29 CRUSADERS 19

PENALTY! The Hurricanes flex their muscles pushing the Crusaders off their own ball and earn themselves a penalty. The siren has gone and the Hurricanes are looking for another try as they go for touch.

75 mins - HURRICANES 29 CRUSADERS 19

Time running out for the Crusaders and the Hurricanes force another error. A big cheer from the Hurricanes forwards as the Crusaders lose the ball forward in the line-out.

71 mins - HURRICANES 29 CRUSADERS 19

Mike Delany enters the game for the Crusaders replacing first-five Mitchell Hunt.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett in action against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

67 mins - HURRICANES 29 CRUSADERS 19

THREE! Is there anything Jordie Barrett can't do?! He lands a monster 50m+ penalty kick on the angle to give the Hurricanes a 10-point lead.

65 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 19

Asafo Aumua is making his Super Rugby debut for the Canes and has entered the game. He replaces starting Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli.

58 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 19

TURNOVER! Ben May shows great strength to hold up Crusaders' lock Luke Romano in the tackle and he is helped by Hurricanes' loose forward Blade Thomson who turn it into a maul. The maul goes down and the Hurricanes get the attacking scrum just outside their 22m line.

55 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 19

TRY! After a number of attacking runs at the line by the Crusaders forwards it is Michael Alaalatoa who bumps out of one tackle before grounding the ball on the pads of the uprights for the try.

Mitchell Hunt lands the conversion from easy range.

53 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 12

PENALTY! Chris Eves is penalised for a no arms tackle and the Crusaders opt for a line-out kicking to touch from the penalty.

45 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 12

PENALTY! Great defence from the Crusaders as the Hurricanes' maul collapses and it is Matt Todd who gets his hands on the ball and the Canes are penalised for not releasing the pill.

43 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 12

INTERCEPT! Hurricanes prop Chris Eves makes a stunning intercept at halfway and he finds himself in acres of space before he passes it to nobody. Ngani Laumape gets a boot to it and George Bridge is forced to play at the ball and he takes it back into his own in-goal. The Hurricanes have an attacking scrum from five metres out.

40 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 12

And we are back underway! Beauden Barrett kicks it deep off to the Crusaders.

HALFTIME - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 12

40 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 12

A superb start from the Hurricanes, but the Crusaders are still in this match. Unfortunately the Crusaders have lost their star All Blacks players Ryan Crotty and Sam Whitelock due to head knocks.

37 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 12

TRY! Jordan Taufua powers over to score after a well worked line-out maul from the Crusaders from 15 metres out.

Mitchell Hunt lands his kick at goal from out wide.

32 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 5

TRY! Mitchell Hunt has his kick charged down by Hurricanes skipper Brad Shields and Matt Proctor is the first one to the ball and he scores the Hurricanes' fourth try of the match. The Hurricanes are simply unstoppable!

Beauden Barrett misses his first conversion attempt of the match from out wide.

30 mins - HURRICANES 21 CRUSADERS 5

TRY! Codie Taylor makes the initial break at halftime before he gives the pass to reserve winger Manasa Mataele who shows incredible power to charge over the try-line and score.

Mitchell Hunt misses his conversion attempt at goal.

22 mins - HURRICANES 21 CRUSADERS 0

TRY! Great awareness from TJ Perenara as he moves the ball out to the left edge and Beauden Barrett offloads to Ben Lam who shows off incredible speed to beat several Crusaders defenders. He goes 65 metres to score the Hurricanes' third try of the match.

Beauden Barrett converts the try.

18 mins - HURRICANES 14 CRUSADERS 0

PENALTY! The Hurricanes have been penalised for a scrum infringement and the Crusaders turn down a shot at goal and kick the ball into touch for an attacking line-out deep inside the Canes' 22m line.

13 mins - HURRICANES 14 CRUSADERS 0

TRY! WOW! A brilliant pop pass from Chris Eves to Jordie Barrett on the 40m line with Jordie charging onto the ball with real speed. An excellent line from Jordie and he somehow manages to free the ball up with a clever offload to TJ Perenara who powers over to score.

Beauden Barrett adds the extras and Sam Whitelock won't be returning after failing a head injury assessment.

Beauden and Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

10 mins - HURRICANES 7 CRUSADERS 0

MISS! Jordie Barrett misses a chance to extend his side's lead with a failed penalty kick from 40m out for the Hurricanes.

9 mins - HURRICANES 7 CRUSADERS 0

Ryan Crotty has will be out for the remainder of the match after failing a head injury assessment. Sam Whitelock is also sidelined after a head knock and is having an HIA.

5 mins - HURRICANES 7 CRUSADERS 0

TRY! Chris Eves crashes over for a try after a well worked line-out move. The Hurricanes opted to kick to touch for a line-out off a penalty and it the kick to touch from the penalty pays off. The Canes are the first team on the scoreboard.

Beauden Barrett lands the kick from out wide.

3 mins - HURRICANES 0 CRUSADERS 0

PENALTY! It's all the Hurricanes at the moment. The Hurricanes have been relentless on attack and Beauden Barrett opts to tap and go just inside the Crusaders' half after his side was awarded a penalty for an offside play. The Hurricanes work it deep into the Crusaders 22m before the visitors are penalised for a ruck infringement five metres from their own try line.

HURRICANES 0 CRUSADERS 0

KICK-OFF - And we are underway! Crusaders' first-five Mitchell Hunt gets things started with a deep kick-off towards the Hurricanes.

PRE-MATCH:

Expect fireworks in this New Zealand Super Rugby derby as the Hurricanes look to give the Crusaders their first loss of the Super Rugby season.

The Hurricanes have won their last four games against the Crusaders at home.

Veteran flanker Matt Todd returns for the Crusaders after suffering a minor fracture in his thumb a fortnight ago against the Chiefs.

Mitchell Hunt replaces Richie Mo'unga at first-five for the Crusaders after Mo'unga suffered an injury against the Stormers last week.

Asafo Aumua is the only change for the Hurricanes as he returns from a rib injury and is named on the bench.

Beauden Barrett will be playing his 100th Super Rugby games for the Hurricanes tonight.

HURRICANES: 1. Chris Eves, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 3. Ben May, 4. Vaea Fifita, 5. Sam Lousi, 6. Brad Shields (c), 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Gareth Evans, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Ben Lam, 12. Ngani Laumape, 13. Matt Proctor, 14. Julian Savea, 15. Jordie Barrett.

RESERVES: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Fraser Armstrong, 18. Marcel Renata, 19. Michael Fatialofa, 20. Blade Thomson, 21. Richard Judd, 22. Ihaia West, 23. Vince Aso.

CRUSADERS: 1. Wyatt Crockett, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7. Matt Todd, 8. Jordan Taufua, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Mitchell Hunt, 11. George Bridge, 12. Ryan Crotty, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 15. David Havili.

RESERVES: 16. Ben Funnell, 17. Chris King, 18. Oliver Jager, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Billy Harmon, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mike Delany, 23. Manasa Mataele.



58 mins - HURRICANES 26 CRUSADERS 19