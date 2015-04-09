 

Clash of the titans! All Blacks to take on England in 2018

The match that the rugby world has been waiting for has finally been confirmed, with England Rugby releasing their schedule for 2018. Announcing a mouth-watering clash with the All Blacks on November 10.

All Blacks perform haka against England

The two side's haven't met since 2014, coincidentally also at Twickenham, where the All Blacks claimed a gripping 24-21 win.

England will also host South Africa, Japan and Australia in the same period, in what coach Eddie Jones is labelling a four Test series against the Southern Hemispehere's best.

"The series will give us a really good indicator of where we are as a squad, a year out from the Rugby World Cup, and gives us a real focus on what we have to do over the next 12 months to be ready for that series and win," Jones said in a statement

"We want to win that series 4-0 and we will need to play extremely well to beat four very good teams over a four-week period."

"Over the next year we need to continue to develop a bulletproof side, that can find ways to win in matches, and we will have to work hard and be smart in what we do to bridge the gap between us and the All Blacks."

"Our ambition is to be the No 1 team in the world going into the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan."

