Christian Lealiifano hoping for fairy tale farewell with Brumbies after leukemia battle

AAP
Brumbies skipper Christian Lealiifano admits it wasn't so long ago he thought he'd never play again, let alone reach the 150 Super Rugby game milestone.

Lealiifano was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2016 and underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, before making a remarkable return for the Brumbies less than 12 months later.

The 19-Test Wallaby has been in career-best form this season and led the Brumbies to the Australian conference title.
Lealiifano hasn't played for the Wallabies since his diagnosis but the five- eighth's form could see him recalled for Australia's World Cup campaign in September.

He'll play in his second Super Rugby final and first since 2013 if the Brumbies win their semi-final against the Jaguares in Bunos Aires tomorrow morning.

Lealiifano is just the second Brumbies player to reach 150 games behind former Wallabies prop Ben Alexander (154), but the 31-year-old said it's no more special than every other game since he beat cancer.

"I haven't thought about it too much. Obviously it's really special but I don't really know how to feel or explain it. It's been a hell of a journey and this is just another exciting game," Lealiifano said.

"It's special but every game after being back is special to me, so this adds to that and I'm still very grateful.

"There's a lot of people that have gone into my journey, my family first and foremost, then all the players and coaches over the years.

"They've all had input in helping me fulfil my dreams and continue to try to be the best player I can be."

Lealiifano will retire from Super Rugby this year after 12 seasons at the Brumbies and he's still chasing his first Super Rugby title.

It would mark a fairytale finish if Lealiifano can deliver the Brumbies their first championship since 2004, before he departs for the Japan Top league.

"The fairytale isn't just to get there, it's to win it," Lealiifano said.

"But for now we're just focused on getting there. It would be nice to finish on a high but there's plenty of work to do between now and then.

"Two more to go."

Brumbies Christian Lealiifano
Brumbies Christian Lealiifano Source: Photosport
