Christian group takes up Israel Folau's fundraising campaign, team hits out against wife Maria's 'vilification'

AAP
The Australian Christian Lobby is hosting a fundraising effort on its website for former Wallabies star Israel Folau after his successful GoFundMe page was shut down.

As at 9am Tuesday [NZ time], almost $50,000 [NZD $52,591] had been donated via the link on the ACL site, with the group also committing to tip in $100,000 [NZD $105,182] to Folau's legal defence.

Maria Folou is supporting husband Israel's campaign for legal fees after he was sacked for his social media activity.

Folau has been trying to build up a $3 million [NZD $3.33 million] war chest from public donations to fund his legal battle against Rugby Australia, which terminated his $4 million [NZD $4.2 million] contract in May.

The decision by RA came after Folau posted a biblical passage on social media saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to Hell unless they repented.

Folau claimed he had been the victim of discrimination on religious grounds and set up the GoFundMe page, which raised more than $750,000 [NZD $788,866] in about four days.

GoFundMe says former Wallaby's campaign violated its terms.

On Monday, GoFundMe took the page down, citing a breach of its terms of service and announcing it would issue refunds to the more than 7000 donors.

"While we welcome GoFundMe's engaging in diverse civil debate, we do not tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion," GoFundMe Australia's regional manager Nicola Britton said.

A spokesman for Folau denied his campaign was not compatible with GoFundMe's terms of service.

Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.

"Unfortunately, GoFundMe has buckled to demands against the freedom of Australians to donate to his cause," the spokesman said.

Since launching the appeal, Folau and his supporters have come under "intense scrutiny in the media", the spokesman said.

It's believed Folau's website was the target of a "sustained cyber attack" and there has been a "deliberate attempt to vilify" his wife Maria - who re-posted her husband's online campaign - for supporting Folau.

These attacks have "hardened his resolve", the spokesman said.

"There appears to be a continuing campaign of discrimination against Israel and his supporters."

ACL confirmed on Tuesday Folau had accepted its offer to host a new online appeal for funds, which will be transferred to a trust account to pay for his legal bills.

Rugby Australia found the Wallabies star did breach his contract and Folau says he was tempted to back down during the saga. Source: Breakfast

"So, please give generously today to help Folau stand for your religious freedoms," ACL managing director Martyn Iles wrote on the site.

Folau has launched legal proceedings with the Fair Work Commission against RA and is seeking up to $10 million [NZD $10.5 million] in damages.

More than 95,000 people had signed an online petition calling on GoFundMe to take down Folau's page.

Maria and Israel Folau
