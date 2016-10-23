Christian group takes up Israel Folau's fundraising campaign, team hits out against wife Maria's 'vilification'

The Australian Christian Lobby is hosting a fundraising effort on its website for former Wallabies star Israel Folau after his successful GoFundMe page was shut down.

As at 9am Tuesday [NZ time], almost $50,000 [NZD $52,591] had been donated via the link on the ACL site, with the group also committing to tip in $100,000 [NZD $105,182] to Folau's legal defence.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Folau has been trying to build up a $3 million [NZD $3.33 million] war chest from public donations to fund his legal battle against Rugby Australia, which terminated his $4 million [NZD $4.2 million] contract in May.

The decision by RA came after Folau posted a biblical passage on social media saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to Hell unless they repented.

Folau claimed he had been the victim of discrimination on religious grounds and set up the GoFundMe page, which raised more than $750,000 [NZD $788,866] in about four days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Monday, GoFundMe took the page down, citing a breach of its terms of service and announcing it would issue refunds to the more than 7000 donors.

"While we welcome GoFundMe's engaging in diverse civil debate, we do not tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion," GoFundMe Australia's regional manager Nicola Britton said.

A spokesman for Folau denied his campaign was not compatible with GoFundMe's terms of service.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Unfortunately, GoFundMe has buckled to demands against the freedom of Australians to donate to his cause," the spokesman said.

Since launching the appeal, Folau and his supporters have come under "intense scrutiny in the media", the spokesman said.

It's believed Folau's website was the target of a "sustained cyber attack" and there has been a "deliberate attempt to vilify" his wife Maria - who re-posted her husband's online campaign - for supporting Folau.

These attacks have "hardened his resolve", the spokesman said.

"There appears to be a continuing campaign of discrimination against Israel and his supporters."

ACL confirmed on Tuesday Folau had accepted its offer to host a new online appeal for funds, which will be transferred to a trust account to pay for his legal bills.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"So, please give generously today to help Folau stand for your religious freedoms," ACL managing director Martyn Iles wrote on the site.

Folau has launched legal proceedings with the Fair Work Commission against RA and is seeking up to $10 million [NZD $10.5 million] in damages.