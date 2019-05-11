TODAY |

Christchurch high school puts together under-9 rugby team for lower decile schoolkids who otherwise miss out

Many rugby parents know how hard it can be getting kids to rugby training in the winter.

Just getting boots and gear can be a costly exercise too - so a Christchurch high school has decided to lighten the load.

People from the Christ's College community have reached out to help put together an Under-9s rugby team from scratch with kids from lower decile schools in Christchurch, who are just grateful to get a chance to play.

Coach Max Goodwin said he and some Christ's College old boys are equipping the kids with all the tools to play the game and be safe doing it.

"These boys haven't played rugby before, so we are teaching them basics so they don't injure themselves like myself," Mr Goodwin said.

After struggling to get into a team within their community, the 19 passionate boys from five different lower-decile schools now have a chance to run out on game day.

Steve Dods, who coordinates rugby at Christ's College, said a common problem arose when they were putting the team together.

"I think what has been difficult is [getting] from A to B - that's where they've struggled, and getting to a club, filling out registration forms and getting themselves organised to play in a team."

But the issue has been covered, with the boys getting their own team bus.

"Taxiing is crucial, as one of the big barriers is transport to and from trainings and games," Goodwin said.

"First Direct is cutting us a good rate for the taxis so that's decreased the cost for us."

Goodwin added that another issue – gearing up in the same uniform – isn't an issue anymore either.

"Stirling Sports have helped us out and given [kits] to us for free.

"That's just taking down the barriers to enable the project to happen."

    Source: 1 NEWS
