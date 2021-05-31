Christchurch challenges Nelson for title of NZ's official home of rugby

It's Nelson versus Christchurch for the title of New Zealand's official home of rugby.

Your playlist will load after this ad

According to the Nelson Rugby Football Club, the game was first played there in 1870.

However, Christchurch Football Club is claiming rugby was first played there seven years earlier.

Although at the time it was not called rugby, there is a painting of a re-enactment game in the club showing Christ's College playing the gentlemen of Christchurch in 1863.