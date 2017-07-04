 

'A chip on his shoulder' – Aaron Smith says recalled Malakai Fekitoa has a point to prove

Malakai Fekitoa will add a jolt of "no-fear attitude" to camp All Blacks ahead of Saturday's British and Irish Lions Test series decider, according to Highlanders teammate Aaron Smith.

After being snubbed initially by Steve Hansen for the Lions series, the Highlanders centre is back for the deciding Test.
The 25-year-old Fekitoa was drafted into the All Blacks squad on Sunday in anticipation of Sonny Bill Williams' suspension for his second-Test red card.

Williams, who has lined up at second-five in both Tests to date, was duly handed a four-match ban for his shoulder charge to the face of Anthony Watson.

Given coach Steve Hansen's thin midfield stocks - with Williams absent and Ryan Crotty injured - Fekitoa is a solid chance to play at Eden Park.

The versatile Anton Lienert-Brown is likely to retain a midfield spot, but Hansen must choose between Fekitoa at centre or rookie second-five specialist Ngani Laumape, who made a sound second-Test debut.

The uncapped Jack Goodhue is also a midfield option.

"At the gym (this morning), Malakai always works pretty hard and gave a bit of energy to the group - he doesn't say much but through his facial expressions and body language, you could tell he was really happy," Smith said.

Fekitoa, a softly-spoken character renowned for his relentless positivity on social media, was an unlucky omission from this year's Test squad and subsequently impressed in the Highlanders' 23-22 win over the mid-week Lions.

Capped 23 times, the Tongan-born midfielder played in 10 of last year's 14 All Blacks Tests, making eight starts and scoring four tries.

Smith, who is also based in Dunedin for the Landers, said the physicality of a Lions Test decider would suit Fekitoa down to a tee.

It could also be a timely reminder of his worth to Kiwi rugby, with rumours circulating of an imminent departure to French glamour club Toulon.

"Very confrontational - that take-nothing attitude, he'll go hard and do his job really well if he gets the opportunity," halfback Smith said.

"(There'll be) a bit of a chip on his shoulder, and maybe a bit of no-fear attitude coming in - he knows what he has to do."

