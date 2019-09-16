Chinese sports columnists blast Sonny Bill Williams for tweets denouncing treatment of Muslim minority group

A Chinese sports columnist has blasted Sonny Bill Williams for his tweets of support for the Uighur, a largely Muslim minority group.

Source: 1 NEWS

Williams said on Monday "It's a sad time when we choose economic benefits over humanity," in response to China’s reported actions of detaining Uighur people in “re-education” camps.

Sports writer Yang Hua hit out at the former All Black’s comments in his column for Chinese site QQ, calling his message even more "vicious and shameless" than football star's, Mesut Özil, who earlier condemned the alleged treatment.

"Regrettably, although Williams deserves respect on the rugby field and the ring, he is brainwashed by the Western media and has no ability to judge himself," wrote Hua.

"He makes causal conclusions on things he does not understand."

While another ‘sports expert’ also took aim at Williams, labelling him a “sinner” and believes his tweets will hinder the growth of rugby in the country.

"Originally, as football entered the Olympics, rugby football ushered in an opportunity to occupy the Chinese market, but Williams' shameful behaviour will seriously affect the popularity of rugby in China.