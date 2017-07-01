From childhood All Blacks dreams in Wellington to starting for the Lions at the Cake Tin: The unlikely story of Mako Vunipola

He's probably the toughest nut in the British and Irish Lions’ forward pack but Mako Vunipola has always had a soft spot for the All Blacks.

The England international was born just down the road from Westpac Stadium, making tonight's second Test there even more special.

He's already mastered the art of the haka staredown but there was a time when Vunipola dreamed of performing it.

"Every time the All Blacks played, he always put his All Blacks jersey on and cheered for the All Blacks," Vunipola's father Fe'ao Vunipola said.

Born in Wellington, Vunipola left as a four-year-old when his dad, a former Tonga rugby captain, sought opportunities overseas - the All Black dream went with them.

"I imagined that Mako will be playing for the All Blacks," Fe'ao said.

"I call Mako Olo Brown ever since he was a little boy because Olo Brown was the All Blacks prop."

They moved to Wales with one of dad's Tongan teammates and his son Taulupe Faletau, who happens to now be on his second Lions tour.

Vunipola's little brother, Billy was also meant to debut for the Lions here before a tour-ending shoulder injury struck.

All three played in the Wales under-11 side before the Vunipola family moved to England.

"For me, to have them play for England and then the British and Irish Lions, it's unexplainable," their proud father said.

"It's like you go around thinking that it's like you're on air."

For dad, that high comes after years of struggling that started in the tiny islands of Tonga, where opportunities are scarce.

"I remember my father and the sacrifices he made for us," Fe'ao said.

"[He] pushed me to remain in the UK for the benefit of my kids. It would have been the same if we were here. he'll push me hard to push them hard to make it."

And he has - Vunipola now the cornerstone and hard man of the Lions' pack.

He’s also contributing off the field, Lions coach Warren Gatland says, after Mako even converted a few local fans to join the already enormous Lions fanbase.

"The Tongan community seem to come out of the woodwork," Gatland said.

"He's got more cousins and relations in this last few weeks than he's ever had in his life!"