Chiefs women deliver crushing victory over Blues in historic women's Super Rugby fixture

The Chiefs women have blown away their Blues counterparts 39-12 in the first ever game of women's Super Rugby at Eden Park this evening.

It had been 25 years in the making, but the historic fixture did not disappoint with both teams showcasing their skills and scoring some stunning tries.

It was the Blues' 18-year-old Patricia Maliepo who made history as the first ever try scorer, but the second one was even better.

Chiefs' dual rugby international Langi Veainu showed her pace, blitzing through the defence and beating two chasing defenders to cross the line from long range.

Experienced flanker Kendra Reynolds showed the Chiefs were just as lethal from in close, while the Blues turned to their rookies once more, 17-year-old Mount Albert Grammar prefect Sylvia Brunt showing some fancy footwork before touching down in the corner.

But up front the Chiefs were too strong, hooker Luka Connor crossed for a 13-point lead after the break with the Blues feeling the effects of the brutal onslaught.