Chiefs wing Sean Wainui balancing fatherhood with rugby

As Chiefs wing Sean Wainui gears up for tonight’s Super Rugby opener against the Blues, he still always reflects on how grateful he is to be a professional rugby player.

By Zion Dayal

Your playlist will load after this ad

From a proud Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi and Ngāi Tūhoe descent, Wainui isn't shy to show off where he’s from.

"I'm just proud to be a Māori," he told TNVZ 1's Te Karere.

"It doesn't matter that I'm not from here, even though my feet stands from Ngāti Porou, Mangatū that way, I’m just proud to just be here and represent Māori."

The closest thing to Wainui's heart is his whānau. He devotes countless hours raising his young family when not training.

"I got a beautiful son, Kawariki, and a beautiful partner Paige. My boy is getting big now, eight months, and real cool. [We’ll] hopefully have heaps more, so hopefully mumzy can have another five."

The 24-year-old moved to the Chiefs from the Crusaders and has since played 28 games, and to top it off, debuted for the Māori All Blacks.

Above all his successes on the field, his greatest achievement is the family he's raised.

"Me and mumzy are trying to get married, so that’s one thing, and just enjoy it and be a good fella."

Wainui is named to start on the wing tonight, a position he wants to make his own.

“Definitely get the starting spot - cement my starting spot, play really well and just enjoy it. Enjoying it is the key for me.”