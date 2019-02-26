Chiefs veteran Stephen Donald says Brumbies thrashing 'a good wake-up call'

Chiefs veteran Stephen Donald believes last weekend's 54-17 thrashing by the Brumbies is a valuable lesson for his side as they prepare for the Sunwolves this weekend in Hamilton.

Donald was left out of Saturday's mauling in Canberra, but admitted his side had a lot of issues to fix.

"To be fair we weren't there [mentally against Brumbies]," said Donald.

"You only have to be a bit off and as the Brumbies showed they destroyed us.

"But there is a few things we need to tidy up, it is only round two so there is no point panicking at the moment."

The Chiefs are up against the Sunwolves who narrowly lost to the Waratahs 30-31 last weekend, this Saturday at FMG Stadium.

"I'm pretty sure we are going to fix a few things this week and obviously it is a good wake-up call mentally, if you think you can cruise through games in this competition.