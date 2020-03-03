Chiefs use Brad Weber as makeshift flanker during Super Rugby training

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber's versatility was well and truly put to the test in his side's training this morning, utilised as a makeshift flanker in preparation to face the Waratahs this weekend.

Weber, 29, filled in on the blindside of the scrum for the Chiefs, his 1.72m, 75kg frame hardly the standard requirement for a forward.

The halfback described his abilities in the loose forward trio as "powerful."

Speaking to media afterwards, forwards coach Neil Barnes detailed the reasons behind the surprise switch.

"I want him to jump in the lineouts too," Barnes joked.

"We always train every now and then for the odd back to go into a scrum, in case you're in a sin-bin situation.

"It's handy if they know something about what they're doing."