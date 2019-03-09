Chiefs target Crusaders for Super Rugby playoffs: 'We'd prefer to go to Christchurch'

Having all but sealed qualification for the Super Rugby playoffs with last night's win over the Rebels, the Chiefs are casting an eye on their next opponent - wanting first crack at the defending champion Crusaders on their home turf.

With last night's 59-8 victory away in Melbourne earning the Chiefs finals football for another year, coach Colin Cooper and his side will have to travel to either Christchurch to face the first-placed Crusaders, or a difficult trip to Buenos Aires against the South African conference winning Jaguares.

Speaking to Stuff after his side's victory though, Cooper made it clear that he wants to be matched up with the two-time defending champions.

"We'd prefer to go to Christchurch," he said. "If you're going to win it, you're going to have to beat the Crusaders in Christchurch."

"You're better to play the Crusaders without the travel.

"And the guys are in pretty good form, and I think we're really prepared and ready."

For the Chiefs to finish eighth and face the Crusaders, the Lions will need to get at least one point from their clash with the Bulls in Pretoria tonight.

Similarly, should the Bulls lose by 33 or more points, the Chiefs would finish seventh overall, required to travel to face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.