Chiefs taking 20,000km travel schedule over last two weeks 'in their stride'

The Chiefs are certainly making the most of the trans-Tasman bubble with the Waikato Super Rugby team clocking up 20,000km worth of air travel between Australia and New Zealand in the last two weeks alone.

The Chiefs were at Auckland International Airport today ahead of their eight-hour flight to Townsville for Saturday's game against the Reds, having flown to and from Perth two weeks ago for their opening round win over the Force.

The four flights to and from the two Australian cities to Auckland adds up to almost 20,000km although recently re-signed rising star Quinn Tupaea said the team weren't overly fazed by the travel.

"We just take it in our stride, that's the draw we've been given," Tupaea said.

"Recovery will be key over the next few days... but the boys are just excited to travel again."

Tupaea, who re-signed until 2023 with both the Chiefs and NZR, said while the 20 hours-worth of flying in recent weeks has been a challenge, the Chiefs aren't looking for excuses as they aim to keep New Zealand's whitewash against the Australian teams going this Saturday.

"It's a challenging draw but we're taking it in our stride."

Coincidentally, fellow New Zealand team the Warriors will be playing their NRL fixture against the Cowboys on Friday although Tupaea said he wasn't sure if they'd be able to get out and support the team.

"If it lines up, it'd be cool to watch them but I'm not too sure," he said.

The uncertainty doesn't stop there with Tupaea admitting he knows little about his next destination.

"This will be my first time in Townsville so that's pretty exciting," he said.