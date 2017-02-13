Chiefs suffer major blows after losing Weber and Graham to broken legs

The most injury-prone Super Rugby team last year, the Chiefs have made a catastrophic start to 2017.

Halfback Brad Weber and prop Mitchell Graham both suffered broken legs at the Brisbane Global Tens which will require season-ending surgery.

Fringe lock Fin Hoeta is also sidelined for an estimated two months after damaging ankle ligaments as the Chiefs won the inaugural tournament title on Sunday.

One-Test No.9 Weber fractured his thigh bone and won't be sighted for about six months.

The lively Weber, 26, was a key Chiefs figure last year, playing every game as fellow-All Blacks halfbacks Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Augustine Pulu battled injuries.

Pulu has shifted to the Blues this year, heaping pressure on Kerr-Barlow to stay fit.

Taranaki loosehead specialist Graham played in all of the first 12 games last season before a hamstring problem struck him down.

He will also be out for at least six months to recover from surgery, having fractured tibia and fibula bones when he fell awkwardly in a tackle.

The Chiefs haven't indicated if additional players will be promoted into their primary squad.