Chiefs star Tim Nanai-Williams in a race against time to play against All Blacks

Tim Nanai-Williams hopes his return from injury has been timed to win selection for Samoa in their Test against the All Blacks.

Chiefs' centre Tim Nanai-Williams leaves the field with an injured shoulder during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 10 March 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs' centre Tim Nanai-Williams leaves the field with an injured shoulder during the Super Rugby rugby match against the Hurricanes.

Versatile back Nanai-Williams has been on ice since dislocating his shoulder in March during the Chiefs' 26-18 win over the Hurricanes in Hamilton.

The 27-year-old now has four possible matches for the Chiefs, including this Friday night's clash with the Crusaders in Suva, to prove his fitness to Samoan coach Alama Ieremia ahead of the June 16 Test at Eden Park.

"You want to keep measuring yourself against the best in the world, so as a team and an individual you want to test yourself against the All Blacks," he said.

Nanai-Williams made his Test debut in the historic clash at Apia two years ago, when Samoa battled gamely in a 25-16 loss.

He stayed at fullback for his four other Tests later that year, in the pool phase of the Rugby World Cup.

Beating the All Blacks on New Zealand soil is on another level of difficulty but he believes his side will be up for the challenge.

Samoa also have a game the following week at home to Wales, which will rule Nanai-Williams out of the Chiefs' midweek clash with the British and Irish Lions.

"You can't be everywhere at once so if my country needs me I really have to go" he said.

