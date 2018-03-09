Chiefs star Damian McKenzie says he's 'aiming for higher honours' as he re-signs with NZ Rugby

All Blacks and Chiefs livewire Damian McKenzie announced today that he has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2021.

McKenzie, 22, said money wasn't a major factor in his decision to stay in New Zealand.

"I guess making a living and earning good money is a bonus but for me I guess it's about making the most out of my footy career here in New Zealand, while I can with the Chiefs, New Zealand Rugby and the Waikato Rugby Union. It is the best place I think I can do that," said McKenzie.

"For myself it was quite easy, in the end obviously still being quite young I wanted to pursue my rugby career in New Zealand.

"It was an easy decision to stick around for another three years in Chiefs country."

The utility back said he still has some goals he wants to tick off while playing in New Zealand.

"Always aiming for higher honours and I guess playing good rugby is the first thing and then see what comes from there," said McKenzie.