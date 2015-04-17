Chiefs sign up youngsters to cover high injury cost of Brisbane Tens

New Zealand age group prop Aidan Ross and 20-year-old halfback Jonathan Taumateine have joined the Chiefs following season-ending injuries to two key players.

Chiefs Brad Weber celebrates James Lowe's try against the Crusaders Source: Photosport

Bay of Plenty loosehead specialist Ross, 21, replaces Mitchell Graham, who suffered twin leg fractures during the Chiefs' triumphant performance at last week's Brisbane Global Tens.

The Chiefs also lost one-Test half Brad Weber at the Tens to a fractured hip. His place goes to Taumateine, a Samoan under-20 representative who will back up All Black Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Super Rugby rookie Finlay Christie.

Counties Manukau lock Matiaha Martin also joins the Chiefs as cover for a third Tens casualty.