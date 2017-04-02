Chiefs second-five Johnny Fa'auli handed six-week ban for dangerous tackle on Hurricanes' Wes Goosen

Chiefs second-five Johnny Fa'auli will miss the rest of the current Super Rugby season, handed a six-week suspension for his dangerous tackle on the Hurricanes' Wes Goosen last Friday.

Chiefs' second five Johnny Fa'auli Source: Photosport

Fa'auli, 22, was handed the penalty last night, facing the SANZAAR judicial panel after his red card in his side's 28-24 victory.

In the second half of the Chiefs' win in Hamilton Fa'auli was sent off after his dangerous tackle on Goosen, who failed two separate concussion tests, unable to return to the field and likely to miss the two sides' repeat fixture in Wellington this weekend.

SANZAAR foul play review committee chairman Nigel Hampton QC deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

"The committee added two weeks to the entry point as aggravation for the fact [Fa'auli] has two previous offences of a similar nature on his judicial record and as a personal deterrent to combat a pattern of such offending by the player.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's expressed remorse and his plea of guilty at the earliest possible opportunity, the committee reduced the suspension to six weeks."