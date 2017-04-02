 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Chiefs second-five Johnny Fa'auli handed six-week ban for dangerous tackle on Hurricanes' Wes Goosen

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chiefs second-five Johnny Fa'auli will miss the rest of the current Super Rugby season, handed a six-week suspension for his dangerous tackle on the Hurricanes' Wes Goosen last Friday.

Chiefs' second five Johnny Fa'auli

Chiefs' second five Johnny Fa'auli

Source: Photosport

Fa'auli, 22, was handed the penalty last night, facing the SANZAAR judicial panel after his red card in his side's 28-24 victory.

In the second half of the Chiefs' win in Hamilton Fa'auli was sent off after his dangerous tackle on Goosen, who failed two separate concussion tests, unable to return to the field and likely to miss the two sides' repeat fixture in Wellington this weekend.

SANZAAR foul play review committee chairman Nigel Hampton QC deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

"The committee added two weeks to the entry point as aggravation for the fact [Fa'auli] has two previous offences of a similar nature on his judicial record and as a personal deterrent to combat a pattern of such offending by the player.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's expressed remorse and his plea of guilty at the earliest possible opportunity, the committee reduced the suspension to six weeks."

Fa'auli is suspended from all forms of the game until August 31.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

00:15
2
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

3
Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.

Melbourne Rebels rugby star charged by NZ police following alleged assault on teammate

00:15
4
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

00:15
5
The Kiwi held off his rivals to storm home in emphatic style in Lucerne.

Watch: Dominant Robbie Manson defeats Mahe Dysdale to claim Rowing World Cup gold

00:15
Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since the legendary Pele.

Watch: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe fires home rocket against Croatia as France win Football World Cup

Mbappe is the first teenager to score in a final since the legendary Pele.

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after final demolition of Croatia

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

'They’re heroes no matter what the result' - Croatia's footballers uniting a young nation

1 NEWS' Joy Reid has been soaking up the atmosphere in Croatia ahead of their World Cup final showdown.

03:00
Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

Good Sorts: Meet the Northland woman who handed in $10,000 worth of jewellery

Patricia Tamainu could have kept the jewellery under police rules but couldn’t live with herself if she did.

02:53
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.