Chiefs' Sam Cane says team-naming error behind his 'move' to blindside - 'I'll probably wear seven'

Chiefs skipper Sam Cane has confirmed today that he will start at openside flanker for the Waikato franchise in their Super Rugby match against the Reds tomorrow at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Cane was named yesterday to initially start at blindside flanker.

"I wouldn't read too much into the six-seven thing, to be fair it is probably just the way the team got announced," said Cane.

"As soon the team came out me and Lockie [Lachlan Boshier] talked and Neil Barnes [Chiefs assistant coach] came over [and said] - 'I don't care which jerseys you wear, you sort it out.'

"I'll probably wear seven tomorrow."

The 27-year-old made his long-awaited return to rugby last Saturday in the Chiefs' 23-8 loss to the Blues at Eden Park, playing 41 minutes.

Cane admitted he was a bit rusty in his return and hopes to regain his speed with more game time.

"This is unchartered territory for me aye, so I'd like to think it won't take that long."

"I was just talking to guys that have been out longer than me before and they said that is the case, everyone is different obviously."

Cane had been sidelined for seven months after fracturing a vertebrae in his neck last October against the Springboks.

    Chiefs coach Colin Cooper said today Cane was going "really well" at training.

