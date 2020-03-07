Chiefs run riot in second half to thrash Waratahs, go top of Super Rugby

The Chiefs have staged a mighty second half comeback to defeat the Waratahs in Wollongong, coming away with an emphatic 51-14 victory on the road.



The Waratahs were ahead at halftime against in the Super Rugby fixture in Wollongong, and just 25 minutes after the break found themselves 32 points behind.



They never recovered.



NSW was shocking in the second half, conceding six tries and 38 unanswered points as the Chiefs won for the first time in NSW since 2007.



"It was 51 points, crikey. There's some pretty brutal terms being used to describe what that second half looked like," coach Rob Penney said.



"It's very concerning. How does that happen?



"There were six clean drops in that second half where we just turned over ball inexplicably, and we've got good players doing it.



"Through the hands and off the chest. That happens through a bit of pressure I guess but it's not acceptable and it's just embarrassing.



"It's really tough on our supporters and the people that believe in these boys.



"It's just not acceptable. We got bullied off the ball. We went in soft and high.



"You can train until the cows come home but if you don't want to put your body in a tough position or your head in a hard position ... it looks vulnerable."

It was the most points the Chiefs have scored away against NSW, the second-most ever in Australia and their biggest win anywhere against the Waratahs.

The bonus-point victory saw the Chiefs jump from seventh to first on the competition ladder.

NSW led 14-13 at halftime before All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber stunned the Waratahs with two tries in two minutes after the break.