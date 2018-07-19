 

Chiefs returning stars Cane, McKenzie, Ngatai to ‘bring the kitchen sink’ for knockout quarter-final against Hurricanes, coach says

The Chiefs welcome back their All Blacks stars for tomorrow night's Super Rugby quarter-final against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Sam Cane, Damian McKenzie, Charlie Ngatai and Nathan Harris are back for their side's play-off match in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chiefs head coach Colin Cooper is quietly confident that the timing of his big names' return, will bolster his side's chances of advancing to next week's semi-final.

Damian McKenzie, Sam Cane, Charlie Ngatai and Nathan Harris have been named to start tomorrow night, with all four players missing their side's 28-24 win over the Wellington based franchise last weekend.

"It's a great advantage, we've tried to manage these guys that bring the kitchen sink every time they play," said Cooper.

"We've created some really good depth and I guess confidence going into the Hurricanes game, the quarter-final in Wellington we are very confident."

Chiefs co-captain Cane isn't reading too much into the Hurricanes' poor form, with the Hurricanes losing four out five of their last games.

"Personally I wouldn't be looking into that at all its rugby and they are playing at home and whoever fronts up big time come kick-off will have the advantage," said Cane.

The Chiefs have won four of their last five games.

"Yeah that can help like a little bit of momentum leading into play-offs but that is certainly not be all and end all."

