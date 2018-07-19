Chiefs returning stars Cane, McKenzie, Ngatai to ‘bring the kitchen sink’ for knockout quarter-final against Hurricanes, coach says

The Chiefs welcome back their All Blacks stars for tomorrow night's Super Rugby quarter-final against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Chiefs head coach Colin Cooper is quietly confident that the timing of his big names' return, will bolster his side's chances of advancing to next week's semi-final.

Damian McKenzie, Sam Cane, Charlie Ngatai and Nathan Harris have been named to start tomorrow night, with all four players missing their side's 28-24 win over the Wellington based franchise last weekend.

"It's a great advantage, we've tried to manage these guys that bring the kitchen sink every time they play," said Cooper.

"We've created some really good depth and I guess confidence going into the Hurricanes game, the quarter-final in Wellington we are very confident."

Chiefs co-captain Cane isn't reading too much into the Hurricanes' poor form, with the Hurricanes losing four out five of their last games.

"Personally I wouldn't be looking into that at all its rugby and they are playing at home and whoever fronts up big time come kick-off will have the advantage," said Cane.

The Chiefs have won four of their last five games.