Chiefs rest three All Blacks for clash with Brumbies in Hamilton as Beaver prepares for 100th Super Rugby cap

The Chiefs have decided to rest three of their All Blacks ahead of their pivotal Super Rugby clash with the Brumbies in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Chiefs first five Stephen Donald makes a break during the rugby union match - Chiefs v Wales played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Tuesday 14 June 2016. Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs first five Stephen Donald makes a break during the rugby union match - Chiefs v Wales played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Tuesday 14 June 2016.

Source: Photosport

Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown have all been rested ahead of next weekend's quarter-final clash that will be held either in Canberra or Cape Town.

Several changes have been made to the forward pack with Mitchell Brown slotting in at lock in the absence of Dominic Bird.

In the loose forwards, Michael Leitch is back at number 8, Liam Messam shifts to the blindside flank and Lachlan Boshier will get another start at openside.

Tasman's Alex Nankivell is the only change to the back line from last month's 17-14 win over the Hurricanes in Wellington as he partners Charlie Ngatai in the midfield.

It will be Stephen Donald's 100th Super Rugby competition game when he takes the fieldoff the bench.

Having captained the Chiefs in International fixtures against Wales in 2016 and the British & Irish Lions last month, Donald has already celebrated his century milestone with the club.

The match could be the final game at Waikato Stadium for Tawera Kerr Barlow, Aaron Cruden, James Lowe and coach Dave Rennie, who are all heading overseas at the end of the season.

Surprisingly veteran hooker Hika Elliot has been left out of the squad altogether and may have played his last game of Super Rugby in Hamilton.

Chiefs: Damien McKenzie, Solomon, Alaimolo, Alex Nakivell, Charile Ngatai, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Michael Leitch, Lachlan Boshier, Liam Messam, Mitchell Brown, Michael Allardice, Nepo Laulala, Nathan Harris, Kane Hames.

Reserves: Liam Polwart, Aidan Ross, Atu Moli, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Karpik, Finlay Christie, Stephen Donald, Shaun Stevenson.

Chiefs

