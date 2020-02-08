TODAY |

Chiefs rest Damian McKenzie for trip to face Waratahs in Wollongong

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chiefs will be without Damian McKenzie for their trip to face the Waratahs in Wollongong, the livewire fullback given a week off as part of the All Blacks' resting policy.

Damian McKenzie runs against the Crusaders Source: Photosport

Solomon Alaimalo moves from the wing to the 15 jersey in McKenzie's place, while Shaun Stevenson slots in on the right flank.

Lachlan Boshier, one of the standout players so far in 2020, returns to the loose forwards, joining Pita Gus Sowakula and captain Sam Cane.

Aaron Cruden and Brad Weber take the reigns of the side at first-five and halfback respectively, while Anton Lienert-Brown moves from centre to his preferred position of second-five after the Chiefs' loss to the Brumbies two weeks ago.

Prop Ross Geldenhuys makes his first start for the Chiefs, having previously come off the bench, while hooker Donald Maka will debut off the bench.

The Chiefs face the Waratahs at WIN Stadium on Friday night.

Chiefs: 15. Solomon Alaimalo, 14. Shaun Stevenson, 13. Tumua Manu, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Sean Wainui, 10. Aaron Cruden, 9. Brad Weber, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Tyler Ardron, 4. Michael Allardice, 3. Ross Geldenhuys, 2. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1. Aidan Ross.

Reserves: 16. Donald Maka, 17. Ryan Coxon, 18. Reuben O'Neill, 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Lisati Milo-Harris, 22. Kaleb Trask, 23. Alex Nankivell.

