Chiefs prop Karl Tu'inukuafe called into All Blacks squad

Chiefs prop Karl Tu'inukuafe has been called into the All Blacks squad, following injury to fellow front rower, Tim Perry.

Karl Tu’Inukuafe of the Chiefs drives forward Source: Photosport

Tu'inukuafe, 25, will link up with the squad after Perry suffered a hamstring strain at the All Blacks' training in Auckland yesterday, with the Chiefs and North Harbour man called in to replace him ahead of next month's series with France.

Tu'inukuafe attended Auckland's Wesley College, alongside club and country teammate Nepo Laulala.

Initially with the Chiefs as an injury replacement, Karl Tu'inukuafe made his Super Rugby debut in round five this year, with his form catching the eye of coach Steve Hansen.