 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Chiefs prop Karl Tu'inukuafe called into All Blacks squad

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Chiefs prop Karl Tu'inukuafe has been called into the All Blacks squad, following injury to fellow front rower, Tim Perry.

Karl Tu’Inukuafe of the Chiefs drives forward

Karl Tu’Inukuafe of the Chiefs drives forward

Source: Photosport

Tu'inukuafe, 25, will link up with the squad after Perry suffered a hamstring strain at the All Blacks' training in Auckland yesterday, with the Chiefs and North Harbour man called in to replace him ahead of next month's series with France.

Tu'inukuafe attended Auckland's Wesley College, alongside club and country teammate Nepo Laulala.

Initially with the Chiefs as an injury replacement, Karl Tu'inukuafe made his Super Rugby debut in round five this year, with his form catching the eye of coach Steve Hansen.

The All Blacks will assemble again in Christchurch on Sunday, before they go into camp the following week in preparation for the first Test against France on June 9 in Auckland.

 

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

2
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Brad Thorn's 'real Queenslander' mind-set behind Quade Cooper axe, says Lima Sopoaga

00:30
3
The Australian-born coach is confident despite a poor Six Nations showing.

England have 'absolute clarity' for 2019 Rugby World Cup, says Eddie Jones

4
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

Bastareaud expected to captain, Parra returns for France side to face All Blacks

5
Northern Tour - Scotland v All Blacks, 15 November 2014 All Blacks' Malakai Fekitoa Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland

Fekitoa in, Aki and Piutau out for Barbarians squad to face England

A 10-year study just released shows P is getting cheaper and easier to acquire.

Woman jailed for three-and-a-half years for organising female associates to smuggle meth-filled condoms from Hawaii into NZ

Shimaine Riviere was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court. Her two associates were earlier sentenced to home detention.

Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

Just weeks out from the 2018 ski season, more than 40cm of snow has fallen in some parts.

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano: AP photographer's mesmerising snaps document Mother Nature's power

The most frightening moment wasn't seeing spurting lava or smelling the noxious fumes, but getting lost, writes Jae C. Hong.

Most read story: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

There is one big difference in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 