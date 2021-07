Chiefs prop Aidan Ross has been called into the All Blacks squad as injury cover.

The All Blacks said Ross would cover Karl Tu'inukuafe, who has a shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old Ross has yet to debut for the All Blacks but did play for the under-20 side in 2015.