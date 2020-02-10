TODAY |

Chiefs poised to rest three key players against Brumbies

Despite his objections to the All Blacks' resting protocols to start this year's Super Rugby competition, Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has revealed he'll make sure his non-All Blacks players get rests during the season too.

All Blacks such as Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown were rested from the side's 43-17 win over the Sunwolves in Japan on Saturday as per New Zealand Rugby's policy.

Gatland has since revealed he will continue resting players for certain fixtures before saying in-form winger Soloman Alaimalo and standout flanker Lachlan Boshier will likely join Brad Weber in missing this Saturday's clash with the Brumbies in Hamilton.

​"Even though the All Blacks get weeks off, we'll try and do the same with some of our other players who have had pretty heavy loads as well, getting them out of the environment and getting them a break," Gatland told Stuff.

"We're trying to rotate the squad, so it's trying to keep everyone fresh and motivated to want to do well.

"Our whole focus has been about this first part of the season - part one was the first four games, and if we can win those it'll give us a great start to the season. And then we can have a rest in the bye week and then start thinking about the rest of the campaign."

Alaimalo and Boshier have been key components for the Chiefs in their unbeaten start to the season with Alaimalo scoring a try in each of the team's first three games and Boshier notching up an impressive 12 turnovers already in the competition.

Gatland said he was truly impressed by the duo.

"We've been really really pleased with their form to date and they've been heavily involved in game-time in pre-season and in the first few games, and [we] feel like they deserve a break and [for us to] give someone else an opportunity as well," Gatland said.

If the trio are rested, it will likely see Taranaki youngsters Lisati Milo-Harris and Kini Naholo handed Super Rugby debuts at halfback and on the wing respectively, while Cane will return to the squad in the absence of Boshier.

The Chiefs host the Brumbies in Hamilton on Saturday at 7pm.

