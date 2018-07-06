Chiefs opt to rest All Blacks for Super Rugby derby with Hurricanes ahead of playoffs

Chiefs' hopes of snatching Super Rugby quarter-final hosting rights off the Hurricanes have waned after naming a team well short of full strength.



Solomon Alaimalo Source: Photosport

The teams meet in the final round of the regular season in Hamilton on Friday and will almost certainly square off again in the first round of the play-offs next week.



Sitting five points clear of their rivals in second place in the New Zealand conference, the Hurricanes are in the box seat.



To leapfrog them, the Chiefs must win by at least 22 points on Friday and snare a bonus point.



Coach Colin Cooper has rested in-form playmaker Damian McKenzie, who has only missed one match this season.



Under All Black stipulations, McKenzie is required to sit out two games. He is replaced at five-eighth by brother Marty.



Also missing from the team who pipped the Brumbies 24-19 last week are Test flanker Sam Cane (concussion), centre Sean Wainui (shoulder) and hooker Nathan Harris (thigh) while All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe is on the bench, along with veteran No.8 Liam Messam.

There are six changes to the pack, including the return of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick (chest) in his first match for six weeks.

Chiefs: Solomon Alaimalo, Toni Pulu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Charlie Ngatai (co- capt), Shaun Stevenson, Marty McKenzie, Brad Weber, Jesse Parete, Mitchell Karpik, Lachlan Boshier, Tyler Ardron, Brodie Retallick, Angus Taavao, Liam Polwart, Sam Prattley.