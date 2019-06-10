Chiefs 'not taking any risks' on All Blacks captain Sam Cane

The Chiefs aren't taking any risks over the health of captain Sam Cane, who'll sit out of tomorrow's Super Rugby Aotearoa showdown against the Blues in Hamilton.

Source: Photosport

Cane, 28, sat out of his side's 28-27 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin with a back injury, the complaint also seeing him out of action in tomorrow's match with the Blues.

Speaking to media after naming his side, Chiefs coach Warren Gatland explained that he's playing it safe when it comes to the fitness of the All Blacks' new captain.

"He has had this issue with his back in terms of it tightening up, so we are probably going to get it seen to,'' Gatland said.

"It doesn't seem to come right, and it just flares up again. Unfortunately, on Tuesday he felt good and he has done a bit of contact, and it has just tightened up a bit.

"Whether it is a disc issue that he needs to see someone about, and whether he needs an injection? He just needs to get that right. We are not taking any risks with him.''

