TODAY |

Chiefs name Māori All Blacks coach as Warren Gatland's interim replacement for 2021 season

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chiefs have announced Māori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan as the interim head coach for next year's Super Rugby campaign while current coach Warren Gatland is away on British and Irish Lions duties.

Bay of Plenty coach Clayton McMillan. Source: Getty

New Zealand Rugby announced this morning McMillan has signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs for next season - a role he will take up after finishing his commitments to the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

McMillan said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“Super Rugby has certainly been a goal of mine and I am honoured to be appointed as the interim head coach for the Chiefs," McMillan said.

"There is a fantastic pool of gifted athletes to work with along with an experienced and talented management group."

McMillan has been the head coach of the Māori All Blacks since 2017 and also director of rugby at Bay of Plenty since 2015.

Previously, he plied his trade in the age-grade scene as part of management teams for the NZ under-20s and Wellington under-19s.

Chiefs CEO Michael Collins said he was excited to see what McMillan could do with the team next year.

“He is a talented coach and was a stand-out candidate. He boasts an excellent track record of developing players and delivering success," Collins said.

"Clayton is no stranger to the Chiefs having already worked alongside assistant coaches Roger Randle and David Hill and a number of the Gallagher Chiefs playing group."

Gatland has led the Chiefs to a 3-1 record so far this season after taking over the squad from Colin Cooper at the start of the year.

Rugby
Chiefs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chiefs name Māori All Blacks coach as Warren Gatland's interim replacement for 2021 season
2
Steven Adams reveals close family connection with Israel Adesanya - 'He's my elder'
3
Knights offer Kalyn Ponga $4.7m and chance to play for All Blacks at RWC in new deal - report
4
Jordie Barrett to play at NZ Open instead of Super Rugby against Sunwolves
5
Steven Adams embarrasses Bulls defender with Euro-step dunk as OKC roll on with nervy win
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Jordie Barrett to play at NZ Open instead of Super Rugby against Sunwolves
01:34

Wallabies captain denies players were silenced during Israel Folau saga

Josh Ioane backed for All Blacks' second-five role after Highlanders switch

SANZAAR boss finally speaks out about Springboks' Seven Nations reports - 'Nothing more than media speculation'