Chiefs name Māori All Blacks coach as Warren Gatland's interim replacement for 2021 season

The Chiefs have announced Māori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan as the interim head coach for next year's Super Rugby campaign while current coach Warren Gatland is away on British and Irish Lions duties.

Bay of Plenty coach Clayton McMillan. Source: Getty

New Zealand Rugby announced this morning McMillan has signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs for next season - a role he will take up after finishing his commitments to the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

McMillan said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“Super Rugby has certainly been a goal of mine and I am honoured to be appointed as the interim head coach for the Chiefs," McMillan said.

"There is a fantastic pool of gifted athletes to work with along with an experienced and talented management group."

McMillan has been the head coach of the Māori All Blacks since 2017 and also director of rugby at Bay of Plenty since 2015.

Previously, he plied his trade in the age-grade scene as part of management teams for the NZ under-20s and Wellington under-19s.

Chiefs CEO Michael Collins said he was excited to see what McMillan could do with the team next year.

“He is a talented coach and was a stand-out candidate. He boasts an excellent track record of developing players and delivering success," Collins said.

"Clayton is no stranger to the Chiefs having already worked alongside assistant coaches Roger Randle and David Hill and a number of the Gallagher Chiefs playing group."