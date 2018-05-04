 

Chiefs name inexperienced squad for clash with Sharks

The Chiefs have named a heavily depleted side to face the Sharks in Durban on Sunday morning.

Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Liam Messam

Source: Photosport

The Waikato side is without key players for the Super Rugby fixture with their All Blacks remaining in New Zealand this week for a training camp this weekend.

As a result, Damian McKenzie, Brodie Retallick, Anton Lienert-Brown and Nathan Harris all needed to be replaced in the team.

Captain Charlie Ngatai moves to the centres to replace Lienert-Brown as a result, with Scott Stevenson slotting into fullback to cover while Marty McKenzie takes over his brother's spot at first-five.

Sean Wainui has also come into the starting XV after rotating on the wing with Toni Pulu.

The Chiefs have made just one change in the forwards, with Pita Gus Sowakula starting at No.8 while Tyler Ardron fills in for Retallick at lock.

Head Coach Colin Cooper says he and the inexperienced team are looking forward to the challenge.

"We are in our second week of this tough tour, and we were very happy to beat the Stormers," he said.

"We are looking forward to a great contest in Durban against the Sharks. It's going to be another tough game for us, but we are really excited about the challenge ahead.

"The team has united really quickly, and we are certainly looking forward to the challenge in the Shark Tank."

Chiefs: 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2. Liam Polwart, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Tyler Ardron, 5. Michael Allardice, 6. Luke Jacobson, 7. Liam Messam, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 9. Brad Weber, 10. Marty McKenzie, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 12. Johnny Fa'auli, 13. Charlie Ngatai (C), 14. Sean Wainui, 15. Shaun Stevenson

Substitutes: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Sam Prattley, 18. Sosefo Kautai, 19. Jesse Parete, 20. Matt Matich, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Luteru Laulala, 23. Toni Pulu

