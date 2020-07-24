TODAY |

Chiefs make three changes, Adam Thomson to play 100th Super Rugby match

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chiefs have made three changes to their side for this weekend's Super Rugby "battle of the Bombays" against the Blues as they search for their first win in the new competition.

Adam Thomson Source: Photosport

Prop Reuben O'Neill moves from the bench to the starting side, replacing Aidan Ross, who picked up a calf injury in last weekend's defeat to the Highlanders.

The other two changes both occur on the bench, with young prop Ollie Norris stepping in for O'Neill, while Taranaki halfback Lisati Milo-Harris replaces Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Elsewhere, 38-year-old Adam Thomson notches his 100th Super Rugby appearance, across stints with the Highlanders and now the Chiefs.

The milestone made all the more special for Thomson, having suffered lumbar discitus - an infection of the spine - during his time playing in Japan, that nearly ended his career.

The Chiefs face the Blues at Eden Park on Sunday.

Chiefs: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Sean Wainui, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Alex Nankivell, 11. Solomon Alaimalo, 10. Kaleb Trask, 9. Brad Weber, 8. Pita Gus Sowakula, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Lachlan Boshier, 5. Mitchell Brown, 4. Tupou Vaa'i, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Bradley Slater, 1. Reuben O'Neill.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Ross Geldenhuys, 19. Adam Thomson, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Lisati Milo-Harris, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Quinn Tupaea.

