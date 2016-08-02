Chiefs lose duo to Sir Steve Hansen's Japanese club

The Chiefs are bidding farewell to both lock Michael Allardice and utility back Tiaan Falcon after the pair opted to take their talents to Japan to play for Toyota Verblitz.

Michael Allardice Source: Photosport

Twenty-eight-year-old Allardice earned 46 caps for the Chiefs since his 2015 debut and even captained the side last year in the absence of injured co-captains Sam Cane and Brodie Retallick.

Injuries of his own earlier this year and a shoulder reconstruction surgery ruled Allardice out of taking any part in Super Rugby Aotearoa but he said he was grateful for his time in the Waikato.

“It has been an absolute privilege for my family and I to be a part of the Chiefs organisation for the past six years,” Allardice said.

“Having had the honour to pull on the jersey and share the field with some of the greats and play in front of such passionate Chiefs fans are memories I will cherish for years to come.

“While my family and I are excited to experience the Japanese culture at Toyota Verblitz, we will be forever grateful for the opportunities and lifelong friendships made during our time with the Chiefs.”

Allardice will be joined by 22-year-old Falcon at Toyota Verblitz – the club former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen joined after stepping down from the national team last year.

Falcon debuted for the Chiefs in 2018 but didn’t get to add to his tally the following year due to a ruptured achilles tendon in pre-season training, which sidelined him for the entire season.

He ended up with just four Chiefs caps to his name but Falcon said the off-field memories will stick with him.

“Although I didn’t get the chance to run out with the team as much as I would of liked, I’ve really enjoyed the culture at the Chiefs and the friendships I have made in Hamilton over the last three years,” Falcon said.

“The opportunity to play in Japan really excites me. It will be great to continue to develop my game while seeing another part of the world,” said Falcon.

Chiefs CEO Michael Collins wished Allardice and Falcon all the best for their future endeavours abroad.

“We wish both Michael and Tiaan all the very best in Japan. Michael is a great leader and has demonstrated his leadership having captained the Chiefs on several occasions.