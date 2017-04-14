 

Chiefs likely to rest All Blacks for Brumbies clash after gruelling Lions series

The Chiefs could rest three of their key All Blacks ahead their pivotal clash with the Brumbies in Hamilton on Saturday.

Brodie Retallick of the Chiefs runs at Siya Kolisi of the Stormers during the 2017 Super Rugby game between the Stormers and the Chiefs at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on 8 April 2017

Brodie Retallick of the Chiefs runs at Siya Kolisi of the Stormers.

Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown could be given a chance to freshen up after a heavy work load during the recent series against the British and Irish Lions.

Coach Dave Rennie says the trio are keen to play, but he will ultimately do what's right for the team.

"You've got to do what's best for the players as we just want them fizzing come play-off time," he said.

"What I know is our All Blacks are highly motivated, very professional and they understand the intensity of games at this level so they'll slot back in."

The Chiefs are hoping to pick up where they left off in Super Rugby following their impressive 17-14 win over the Hurricanes in Wellington last month.

"We had really good training sessions last week and we're just making sure our young guys understand if we're going to win this, we need to get straight back into things," Rennie said.

The Chiefs are already planning for a possible repeat performance in Canberra should results go according to plan and they face the Brumbies in the quarter-finals.

"We're saving a couple of things just in case we play them the following week, but you've still got to get a result so you can't hide everything.

"There are areas we want to attack - we know where they're very strong, and we will have to defend really well," Rennie said.

The Chiefs will have a nervous wait, as they need the undefeated Crusaders to beat the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday to avoid the trip to Cape Town.

"It will have a massive impact on our travel schedule - if the Hurricanes get up and win then we're on a bus at 2am the next morning to Africa," Rennie said.

Brodie Retallick of the Chiefs runs at Siya Kolisi of the Stormers during the 2017 Super Rugby game between the Stormers and the Chiefs at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on 8 April 2017

