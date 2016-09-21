Chiefs injury woes not going away any time soon as star players remain sidelined

The Chiefs' injury crisis is showing no signs of abating, with several key players still unavailable to play for the franchise.

Charlie Ngatai of the Chiefs Source: Getty

Lock Dominic Bird is consulting a specialist and may undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, while All Black Charlie Ngatai remains sidelined for at least another two weeks due to his knee injury.

Shaun Stevenson could also go under the knife and be out for up to five weeks.

Yet the biggest problem remains in the front row, with prop Atu Moli ruled out for the rest of the season and Nepo Laulala missing for up to three months.

Test prop Kane Hames, suffering from concussion symptoms, could also miss this week's clash with the Bulls in Hamilton.

"Kane's seeing specialists at the moment and it's not appropriate for me to comment on what that's about," says coach Colin Cooper.

"But he's making good progress."

Cooper was frank with his assessment on why so many players were getting hurt in 2018 compared to previous years - particularly during his previous coaching stint at the Hurricanes from 2003 to 2010.

"The game's just got more brutal and faster," Cooper said.

Cooper is looking for his players to be more clinical against the Bulls on Friday after coming off a 27-21 win over the Blues in Auckland.

They've since enjoyed a bye week to freshen up and refine their game.

"Against the Blues it was a proud moment physically," says Cooper.

"We brought everything but we didn't play smart.

"There were times when we could have really put the foot on the throat, but we kept them in the hunt and, in the end, we were lucky to win.