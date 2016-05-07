 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Chiefs inject All Blacks back into starting line-up for crucial clash with Highlanders in Fiji

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Chiefs have wasted no time bringing their All Blacks back into the squad after naming a strong outfit to face the Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash in Fiji on Saturday.

Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie tries to wriggle out of a Highlanders' tackle.

Source: Photosport

The Waikato franchise has welcomed back the likes of Damian McKenzie, Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown to the starting line up as well as cult hero Karl Tu'inukuafe.

The Chiefs are however without the services of Brodie Retallick, who is still recovering from a pectoral tear he sustained in the team's loss to the Crusaders at the start of this month - he is expected to return for the playoffs.

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper says his team hopes to build on the last time they faced the southerners, which ended in a 27-22 win for his men.

"It was good to win that game, we had to fight really hard so we know the challenge the Highlanders will bring. Whoever stays in control the longest in this game will be successful."

Cooper expects the game in Suva to be entertaining.

Fijian kids jumped at the chance to play touch with former All Blacks flanker Messam, as the Chiefs prepare to play the Highlanders in Suva.
Source: Instagram/Liam Messam

"The weather in Fiji is going to be great for two teams desperate to win. It’s going to be an entertaining game, a typical New Zealand derby played in a place where they love Rugby. We are ready to embrace the challenge."

Saturday's game kicks off at 7:35pm NZT at ANZ National Stadium.

Chiefs: 1. Karl Tu’inukuafe, 2. Liam Polwart, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Michael Allardice, 5. Tyler Ardron, 6. Luke Jacobson, 7. Sam Cane (c), 8. Liam Messam, 9. Brad Weber, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Sean Wainui, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Solomon Alaimalo

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Sam Prattley, 18. Jeff Thwaites, 19. Jesse Parete, 20. Mitch Karpik, 21.Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Marty McKenzie, 23. Shaun Stevenson
 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Shaun Johnson. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'I was pretty comfy on the couch' - Shaun Johnson happy to have missed Kiwis' US Test

00:22
2
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

00:31
3
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

4

Chiefs inject All Blacks back into starting line-up for crucial clash with Highlanders in Fiji

5
Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith at the end of the match. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia, Chappell Hadlee Trophy Match 3. ANZ ODI Cricket Series. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 8 February 2016. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'Forgive and move on' - Cricket superstars say leave Australian cheats alone

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

The crash came as rush hour approaches.

02:50
Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

1 NEWS Community: Kiwi woman goes five years without wearing shoes to raise money to help Cambodian children get an education

Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

01:53
The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 