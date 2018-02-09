Chiefs on the hunt for Tim Nanai-Williams cover

 

The Chiefs are already looking for a replacement player after Samoan international Tim Nanai-Williams has been ruled out for the entire season with a shoulder injury.

Tim Nanai-Williams. Chiefs v Waratahs. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs player Tim Nanai-Williams.

Source: Photosport

Nanai-Williams will have an operation on the shoulder, the same one which ruled him out of most of last year's Super Rugby competition, after injuring it against the Crsuaders on Saturday.

The Chiefs will also be without Charlie Ngatai for at least two weeks, after their co-captain ruptured his medial ligament in the loss to the Crusaders.

Dominic Bird will miss the same length of time with a shoulder injury while All Blacks prop Kane Hames remains sidelined, suffering from a mystery illness.

Mitchell Brown and Marty McKenzie are also doubtful for Friday night's game against the Blues following their concussions.

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper is putting on a brave face, despite being already without some star power.

"It will have an effect no doubt, but I've got a lot of confidence in the depth we have, that we can bring others through."

Cooper is also calling on referees to exercise more discretion after Lachlan Boshier's controversial sin binning following a high tackle on Ryan Crotty.

A penalty try was also awarded and the Crusaders went onto win the game 45-23.

"It's worth a conversation as the law says leave the head alone, but there has to be a question around it.

"When you've got two guys diving so low, do you let him score the try, and not give the yellow card away?

"You're got to look after the players, I agree with all that, but you need a common sense approach."

Cooper played a straight bat when discussing the absence of his All Blacks for the Chiefs game against the Sharks in Durban on May 20 due to a training camp.

"It is what it is - you move on, plan, and make sure you've got the depth to cover it."

