Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot signs two-year deal with French club

Hooker Hika Elliot is the latest Chiefs veteran to announce his departure after this Super Rugby season.

Sunwolves prop Keita Inagaki is tackled by Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot during the Super Rugby rugby match in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

Four-Test All Black Elliot has signed a two-year deal with US Oyonnax, who have won promotion to the elite French Top 14 championship.

Also leaving the Chiefs for France are their All Blacks halves Aaron Cruden and Tawera Kerr-Barlow, while winger James Lowe is Ireland-bound and coach Dave Rennis has signed a deal in Scotland.

Elliot, 31, will end a nine-season stint with the Chiefs, having played a solitary season for the Hurricanes in 2008.

A veteran of nine matches for the Maori All Blacks, Elliot's career was on tenterhooks in 2014, which he took off to recover from a serious neck injury.