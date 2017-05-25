 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot signs two-year deal with French club

share

Source:

NZN

Hooker Hika Elliot is the latest Chiefs veteran to announce his departure after this Super Rugby season.

Sunwolves prop Keita Inagaki is tackled by Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot during the Super Rugby rugby match - Chiefs v Sunwolves played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 29 April 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Sunwolves prop Keita Inagaki is tackled by Chiefs hooker Hika Elliot during the Super Rugby rugby match in Hamilton.

Source: Photosport

Four-Test All Black Elliot has signed a two-year deal with US Oyonnax, who have won promotion to the elite French Top 14 championship.

Also leaving the Chiefs for France are their All Blacks halves Aaron Cruden and Tawera Kerr-Barlow, while winger James Lowe is Ireland-bound and coach Dave Rennis has signed a deal in Scotland.

Elliot, 31, will end a nine-season stint with the Chiefs, having played a solitary season for the Hurricanes in 2008.

A veteran of nine matches for the Maori All Blacks, Elliot's career was on tenterhooks in 2014, which he took off to recover from a serious neck injury.

Oyonnax had two New Zealanders help them win the French second-division title this year: former Tasman hooker Quentin MacDonald and former Wellington prop Hoani Tui.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal each in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm, Sweden.

Watch: Emotional Manchester United win Europa League final for mourning fans

2
The All Blacks perform the Haka. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test match rugby union. The Rugby Championship. Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 17 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks win Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for sport

05:48
3
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

00:54
4
The WBO heavyweight champion says the British boxer is 'noisy'.

Video: 'He's a gutsy character… I'd love to fight him!' Parker eager to end Twitter spat with Tony Bellew

00:30
5
Mahmudullah hit a four to secure his side their first away win from home against the Black Caps in their ODI match in Dublin this morning.

Video: Bangladesh record first away win over Black Caps in final ODI match of tri-series in Dublin

01:53
It was 1994 when Claire Chitham got her Shorty gig. Now, she is back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

'Waverley, what are you doing with the muffin tray?' - Waverley back on Shorty set 23 years after making debut

Claire Chitham first appeared on Shortland Street in 1994. She's back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

02:16
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

01:34
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann brings us the latest ahead of tomorrow's budget.

Corin Dann on Budget 2017 - can we expect any big surprises?

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann says the budget comes in a time of strong forecast surpluses.

01:39
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

Army deployed to UK streets as terror alert remains critical after Manchester attack

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

00:56
As Shorty celebrates its 25th anniversary, Breakfast's Brodie Kane puts a rather awkward question to actor Ben Mitchell.

'Who was your favourite girlfriend?' Shortland Street's TK Samuels put on the spot on live television

As Shorty marks its 25th birthday, Breakfast's Brodie gives actor Ben Mitchell a grilling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ