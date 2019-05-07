TODAY |

Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle

Chiefs enforcer Luke Jacobson had an outstanding match against the Highlanders last weekend, but has revealed he was concerned about being public enemy number one in New Zealand after flattening All Blacks star Ben Smith.

The 22-year-old admitted he was worried about Smith after they collided in a big tackle, with the All Blacks fullback coming off second best before being escorted off the field by medical staff.

Smith is set to be side-lined for 6-8 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the final 10 minutes of the Highlanders' 31-31 draw against the Chiefs last Saturday in Dunedin.

"The first thing I did was ask him if he was alright," said Jacobson.

"I didn't want to be known as the guy that put Ben Smith out of the World Cup.

"Sounds like it isn't too bad, so good stuff on that front."

    Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
