Chiefs to don 'Women in Rugby' jersey in Super Rugby Aotearoa opener

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chiefs will don their "Women in Rugby" jersey in their Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday night.

The Chiefs' "Women in Rugby" jersey. Source: Chiefs

The jerseys, which are pink, purple and black as opposed to the red, yellow and black of the Chiefs, are worn to acknowledge the women who support the Chiefs' region.

The 23 jerseys worn by the playing squad on Saturday will be assigned to girls' schools within the Chiefs' region, in order to raise funds.

Chiefs' CEO Michael Collins said the schools selected have active rugby programmes and they wanted to acknowledge the work they were doing to support the women's game.

The Chiefs' side to face the Highlanders will be named later this afternoon.

Rugby
Chiefs
