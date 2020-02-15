Chiefs demolish sloppy Sunwolves with big Super Rugby win in Tokyo

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates of this afternoon's Super Rugby match between the Sunwolves and Chiefs in Tokyo, Japan.

FT: SUN 17-43 CHI

CHI TRY! Trask scores on full time after chasing down a grubber behind a deflated Sunwolves line and that's the final nail in the coffin. The crowd is silent as the ref blows the final whistle and we're done here.

Chiefs played a decent game this afternoon but the Sunwolves know they were their own worst enemies tonight. Too many handling errors against an in-form Chiefs outfit, especially one led by an equally in-form McKenzie and Weber.

That does it for this game. Stick around our website. We'll be updating The Hurricanes against the Sharks shortly and the Brumbies hosting the Highlanders later.

78min: SUN 17-38 CHI

CHI TRY! Chiefs respond almost immediately after getting a penalty following the kickoff. They're lineout is 10m from the Sunwolves line, the ball comes out from a stale maul to Tupaea and the big centre barges his way over to score, shaking off four defenders to do it.

75min: SUN 17-31 CHI

SUN TRY! The Sunwolves showing some fight at the end of this one as they finally manage to make a few paces stick and find the tryline on the left wing. It won't do much for the overall result but at least the 20,000 odd crowd have something to cheer about.

68min: SUN 12-31 CHI

With subs and fatigue entering the game, it's getting a bit sloppy out there. Handling errors and slow recycling dragging the tempo of the game now after an electrice first half. Latest example sees the Chiefs get a penalty, kick for touch for a lineout 15m from the Sunwolves line and they lose it at the lineout.

63min: SUN 12-31 CHI

There's some back-and-forth kicking until the Chiefs finally find space and the ball bounces into the Sunwolves 22m. Sunwolves with an average clearance and it leads to a Chiefs lineout 30m from the line.

60min: SUN 12-31 CHI

Chiefs overthrow at the lineout and it's recovered by the Sunwolves who immediately make a break in the midfield. A superb rundown and tackle from Weber stops a certain try and soon after there's a knockon. The hosts just haven't been able to execute on their chances today and it's costing them dearly. Superb from Weber though.

58min: SUN 12-31 CHI

Chiefs right back on the attack after the Sunwolves are penalised for a no-arms tackle. Nothing in it. Just a poorly timed hit. Chiefs kick for touch and get a lineout on the Sunwolves 22m.

56min: SUN 12-31 CHI

Chiefs try a lil razzle-dazzle down the right wing as Weber grubbers one down the blindside. Stevenson chases, gets to it first and tries to grubber it once more to chase and score but he's put too much on this and it'll bounce dead. 22m dropout for the Sunwolves.

54min: SUN 12-31 CHI

Sunwolves work the ball for 13 phases but they can't find a crack and they're eventually penalised for not releasing the ball after Boshier gets over it. He's having a blinder too. Chiefs clear and get a lineout on halfway.

51min: SUN 12-31 CHI

Chiefs back to 15 man and one of the first things they do is give up a penalty. Classic. Sunwolves kick for touch and get an attacking lineout 20m from the Chiefs' line.

48min: SUN 12-31 CHI

Sunwolves defence holds firm and forces the handling error. No advantage so they come back for a scrum five metres from their own line.

46min: SUN 12-31 CHI

Back-to-back penalties after the kickoff and the Sunwolves are in trouble again! Chiefs have made their way all the way down to within 10m with a lineout thanks to the hosts ill-discipline. Can they rub salt in the wound with a man down?

43min: SUN 12-31 CHI

CHI TRY! The worst possible start for the Sunwolves has just played out. They build pressure with ball in hand against the 14-man Chiefs but it goes out the window when Moriya drops the ball cold on halfway. It's scooped up by Boshier and he runs it all the way in to score under the posts.

40min: SUN 12-24 CHI

Sunwolves get us back underway in Japan.

HT: SUN 12-24 CHI

SUN TRY! The pressure finally converts to points as the Sunwolves maul over to score as the hooter goes. They needed that after getting roughed up in the first half. McKenzie is taking over this game with his pace and playmaking. Will Gatland leave him out there or does he have to rest him? That could be the difference here. Stay tuned, we'll be back shortly with the second half.

39min: SUN 7-24 CHI

CHI YELLOW! Another penalty and Ardron pays the price. Hands in the ruck and he's gone for 10. Sunwolves go straight back to the kick for touch with a man advantage for their maul now.

38min: SUN 7-24 CHI

Pressure mounting on the Chiefs now as they've given up two further penalties on their line here. Referee brings in captain Weber for a warning and Sunwolves kick for touch again knowing the Chiefs are up against it.

36min: SUN 7-24 CHI

Chiefs kick after the kickoff but this one doesn't go out and the Sunwolves counterattack! They bring the ball back inside the Chiefs 22m with ease and get a penalty advantage for offside in the chaos. Sunwolves kick for the right wing but Fifita can't bring it in so they come back for the penalty.

34min: SUN 7-24 CHI

CHI TRY! THAT'S MAGIC FROM MCKENZIE! He beats four defenders with a superb break in the middle of the field and then flings a wide skip pass to Alaimalo. Alaimalo could score it himself but he calls McKenzie in to put it down after that effort. The fullback obliges and follows it up with the conversion. DMAC IS BACK, EVERYONE!

32min: SUN 7-17 CHI

Sunwolves set up another attack after the Chiefs clear with a kick into touch. They win the ensuing lineout and attempt to hit the midfield but they get isolated again and again it's a penalty for not releasing. Chiefs happily kick for touch and it's a lineout 10m inside the Sunwolves half.

30min: SUN 7-17 CHI

The Chiefs look to kick strategically for the Sunwolves' 22m but it's charged down. The ball is recovered by the Sunwolves near halfway and they use it to make a break in the midfield against the Chiefs' broken defensive line. Sunwolves get down inside the Chiefs' 22m and go wide to the left. They grubber for the line but the kick is inaccurate and goes out. Chiefs lineout 10m from their line.

27min: SUN 7-17 CHI

The Sunwolves are their own biggest enemies at the moment. After working the ball into Chiefs territory and setting up a good attacking point 30m from the line, they don't recycle the ball fast enough and the Chiefs attack the breakdown. Sunwolves try to maintain control but it's a penalty for not releasing the ball. Chiefs kick for touch with the penalty and get a lineout 10m inside the Sunwolves half.

25min: SUN 7-17 CHI

CHI TRY! Chiefs take it clean at the lineout, quickly wrap the ball and Weber hits the line and barges over to score. Great show of strength from the halfback. McKenzie hooks the extras.

23min: SUN 7-12 CHI

They're not just trading tries - they're trading howlers! Sunwolves take the ball off the lineout but the set-piece is a poorly-executed shocker and Moriya is isolated in midfield by the Chiefs. Now he's penalised for not releasing so the Chiefs kick for touch and are back to an attacking platform 5m out from the line, this time with a lineout.

22min: SUN 7-12 CHI

The ball spews out the back of the scrum and Trask has to recover it. But the Sunwolves loosies swarm him and get him isolated and he's penalised for not releasing! Horror for the Chiefs there. Sunwolves kick for touch and get a lineout on halfway.

21min: SUN 7-12 CHI

Now the Chiefs look like scoring as they make a break in the middle of the field with McKenzie. He links up with Boshier who in term gives it to Weber, Weber then runs for the line but he's tackled and the ball pops out. It bounces into the Sunwolves' in-goal and there's bodies diving on it. TMO is called in to dissect this madness. Turns out the ball popped out because of a Sunwolves strip so it's technically taken into their in-goal by a Sunwolves player - not a knock on. Lucky for them, they're the first one to touch the ball in-goal otherwise it'd be a Chiefs try. What it does mean though is Chiefs scrum 5m from the line so another chance to score here. Certainly a wild start to this one!

18min: SUN 7-12 CHI

The Sunwolves looked well and truly set to reply straight away after they make a break down the right wing soon after kickoff but they come up inches short thanks to a superb McKenzie tackle. It results in a turnover and the Sunwolves make matters even worse by giving up a penalty with a high tackle. Ref checks with TMO for foul play but nothing in it. Just a penalty and Chiefs clear it with a kick for touch.

15min: SUN 7-12 CHI

CHI TRY! Sunwolves try to pin the Chiefs in their 22m but Weber makes a strong clearing kick. That gives the Sunwolves a lineout on halfway but they lose the ball soon after. Chiefs kick for territory and pin the Sunwolves down inside their 22m before losing the ball at the breakdown! The Chiefs get the ball out quickly and feed the ball down the line to the right wing and Stevenson strolls in to score. McKenzie good this time.

12min: SUN 7-5 CHI

CHI TRY! The Chiefs strike back. It took a while but they finally use quick hands through McKenzie to get Alaimalo in space on the left wing and he's in untouched. McKenzie's conversion is unsuccessful.

9min: SUN 7-0 CHI

After the kickoff, the two sides trade kicks for territory until the Chiefs finally opt to run it back. It proves to be a brilliant call as they get a penalty for the Sunwolves being offside from the kick chase. That will give the Chiefs a great platform as they kick for touch and get a lineout 10m from the Sunwolves' line.

6min: SUN 7-0 CHI

SUN TRY! The Sunwolves convert on their first chance! They work the ball into the Chiefs 22m after a linebreak down the left wing. They bring it back to the right, 5m out. The ball comes back left and April is over in the corner! What a start from the hosts.

3min: SUN 0-0 CHI

The Sunwolves have been pinned inside their 22m to start this match but they're dealing with the pressure well. After kicking the ball away for territory, the Chiefs bring it back and get within 15m but there's a turnover at the ruck! That leads to a penalty and the Sunwolves can finally get some breathing room with a kick into touch.

KICKOFF

The Chiefs get us underway in Tokyo!

PREVIEW:

The Chiefs only need to look back to their clash against the Sunwolves last year to realise the danger the Japanese side holds.

The Sunwolves ran out to a 30-15 win in Hamilton to stun the Chiefs and show that they cannot be underestimated.

The Japanese-based side are also coming off an impressive victory over the Rebels and will look to run the Chiefs ragged on their home track.

But the Chiefs are coming off an impressive win of their own, taking down defending champions the Crusaders last week with a convincing 25-15 win.

Warren Gatland will need some of the younger members of his squad to step up for the contest though, with All Blacks Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown along with veteran Aaron Cruden rested from the trip to Japan.

TEAMS

Sunwolves: 15 James Dargaville, 14 Siosaia Fifita, 13 Keisuke Moriya (c), 12 Ben Te’o, 11 Tautalatasi Tasi, 10 Garth April, 9 Naoto Saito, 8 Jake Schatz, 7 Shunsuke Nunomaki, 6 Mitch Jacobson, 5 Michael Stolberg, 4 Kotaro Yatabe, 3 Conrad van Vuuren, 2 Jaba Bregvadze, 1 Jarred Adams

Replacements: 16 Efi Ma’afu, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Justin Downey, 20 Tevita Tupou, 21 Takahiro Kimura, 22 Shogo Nakano, 23 JJ Engelbrecht

Chiefs: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Kaleb Trask, 9 Brad Weber (c), 8 Dylan Nel, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Adam Thomson, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Tyler Ardron, 3 Atu Moli, 2 Bradley Slater, 1 Aidan Ross