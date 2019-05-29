Chiefs defend themselves, say they're 'not responsible' for 'unruly behaviour' at hotel

The Chiefs are confident they are not responsible for issues at a Christchurch hotel after their Super Rugby final loss on Saturday night where fellow guests complained about drunken antics from players and others.

Chiefs huddle after their match against the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs launched an investigation after a Stuff report said the team drowned their sorrows from the 24-13 loss to the Crusaders at an event for the team, staff and their families, causing issues at the Novotel Hotel in Cathedral Square.

At least four complaints from different rooms were made to staff who claim they had to clean up broken bottles and vomit both inside and outside the building. One guest also claimed they were kept awake until 4:30am by the noise.

Chiefs CEO Michael Collins said in a statement today the club does not believe they're players were involved in the issue.

“We have thoroughly worked through the guest’s complaint and, in particular, the descriptions of the people involved," Collins said.

"While we will continue to investigate with our players and staff, we are confident that based on our inquiries to date none of our people were on the 12th floor or were involved in unruly behaviour that upset other hotel guests.

“We are extremely sympathetic to the guests on the 12th floor who had their sleep disturbed on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"If the team were responsible, we would take immediate and swift action. At this point in time all the facts gathered suggest that we are not responsible.”